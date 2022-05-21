IMD predicts rainfall in THESE states over next 2 days, relief from heatwave conditions

File Photo

After searing heat, Delhiites enjoyed a fairly pleasant Saturday as Delhi-NCR received light showers on Friday evening. IMD has said that a cyclonic circulation prevailing over Punjab and Haryana will lead to irregular thundershowers today (May 21) as well. A fresh western disturbance will also bring with it rain and thunderstorms in northwest India from Sunday.

The maximum temperature in Delhi is all set to drop to 37 degrees Celsius by Tuesday. IMD also said on Friday that Delhi shows no signs of heatwave conditions for a week.

"Back-to-back western disturbances will continue to give intermittent respite from the heat. No heatwave is likely for a week," said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change) at Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency.

IMD further added that thunderstorms and lightning are very likely to occur at one or two places over Kerala and Lakshadweep for two days - Saturday and Sunday. Kerala has been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past few days.

Coastal and south interior Karnataka is all set to receive heavy rainfall today as well. IMD has also predicted isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds over Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are like during the next 4-5 days.

Rains will continue in Northwest and East India till May 24.

Earlier on Friday, severe heatwave conditions prevailed in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, southwest Uttar Pradesh, northeast Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab.

Heatwave conditions also prevailed in many places in West Rajasthan. At 47.8 degrees Celsius, Dholpur (AWS) in Rajasthan registered the highest maximum temperature across India.