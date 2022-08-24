IMD predicts rainfall in several Indian states this week, issues yellow alert in Karnataka

File Photo

Karnataka

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that heavy rain will lash Karnataka for the next three days and issued a yellow alert for the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga, Chikkamagalur, Kodagu, Hassan, and Kolar.

Bengaluru woke up to a cloudy morning with drizzles on Wednesday. In addition, IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Ramnagar, Chamarajanagar, Tumakuru, Ballary, and Chitradurga.

Madhya Pradesh

As for Madhya Pradesh, the depression lying over central parts of MP near Bhopal and Sagar has moved towards Rajasthan and weakened. Moderate to heavy rains with low intensity are likely in Neemuch, Mandsaur, and Ratlam, bordering Rajasthan, senior meteorologist with the IMD's Bhopal Office Ved Prakash Singh told PTI.

Light showers are likely in the remaining parts of the state for the next three days, he said. Bhopal, Vidisha, Rajgarh, Guna, Dewas, Betul, and Chhindwara have received excessive rainfall so far, according to the IMD office here.

Odisha

Parts of Odisha, including the flood-hit Mahanadi delta region and the northern districts of the state, experienced light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday morning under the impact of cyclonic circulation.

The Regional Meteorological Centre here warned of more showers during the day. Bhubaneswar, along with Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, and Khurda, has reported light rainfall since the early hours of Wednesday while the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, and Deogarh in the western region are very likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall (between 7 cm to 20 cm).

People have been advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places, officials said.

North-east India

IMD has predicted fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms on August 26 and 27 in Arunachal Pradesh. Similar rainfall is expected for the next 5 days in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.