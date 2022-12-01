Search icon
IMD predicts rainfall in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu in next 4-5 days, cyclonic circulation over South Andaman sea

Due to the easterly wave, scattered moderate rainfall is likely over Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Lakshadweep during the next 4-5 days.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 03:33 PM IST

File Photo

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said in a press release that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Andaman Sea which is expected to turn into a depression. 

Due to the easterly wave, scattered moderate rainfall is likely over Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Lakshadweep during the next 4-5 days, the IMD press release added.

IMD also said that a cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge into the South Andaman Sea around December 4. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining south Andaman Sea around December 5.

The cyclonic circulation is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours.

After this, the cyclonic circulation will likely continue to move west-northwestwards and reach near the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts on December 8.

About the minimum temperature and the Weather forecast, the IMD press release states, "No significant change in the minimum temperatures very likely over northern parts of the country during next 5 days".

"Rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celcius very likely over Maharashtra after 24 hours for subsequent 2-3 days", IMD said. 

