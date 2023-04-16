Search icon
Relief likely after scorching hot days? IMD predicts rainfall in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, many parts of India

People in many Indian states may experience some relief after sweltering hot days as the IMD has issued a rainfall alert in numerous states.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 01:35 PM IST

Photo: File (Image for representation)

Temperatures in these regions have reached the 40-degree Celsius mark following heatwave-like conditions in several Indian states, including Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, and Rajasthan, among others. According to IMD, the hottest station on Saturday was the Sports Complex near Akshardham, which registered 41.9 degrees Celsius.

Following with maximum temperatures of 41.4 and 41.3 degrees Celsius, respectively, were Pitampura and Faridabad. People in many Indian states may experience some relief after sweltering hot days as the IMD has issued a rainfall alert in numerous states.

However, light to moderately scattered rainfall is predicted for the Himalayan Regions through April 19, according to the most recent IMD press release. While rainfall is expected to occur between April 17 and April 19 over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and West Rajasthan, according to the weather service.

Odisha will probably experience sporadic rainfall and gusty winds from now through April 19. Rainfall is anticipated in Konkan & Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Marathwada over the next 5 days. Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana states in southern peninsular India are anticipated to experience isolated rainfall and lightning through April 19. 

The month of March saw rainfall in many areas of India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and other significant cities, but experts say this year's heatwave reached unusually early. The IMD predicts that during this time, the majority of central, eastern, and northwest India will encounter days with above-normal heat. The highest temperatures currently recorded in central and northern India range from 40 to 42 degrees Celsius.

