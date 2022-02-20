IMD predicts rainfall, hailstorm in THESE states for next 3 days – Check details

A statement released by the India Meterological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted wet spell over northeast India on February 20 and 21.

According to IMD’s statement, the state of Arunachal Pradesh is highly likely to witness isolated rainfall on February 20.

Further, the weather department predicted that isolated hailstorm activity is quite possible over east Arunachal Pradesh and northeast Assam on February 20.

Based on the weather department’s analysis, the Western Himalayan Region is likely to see wet spell and isolated rainfall is likely over adjoining plains of north west India on February 22 and 23.

Meanwhile, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are expected to witness strong surface winds (25-35 kmph) on February 20 and 22. Weather conditions are predicted to remain similar over north Rajasthan on February 22.