IMD predicts rainfall and thunderstorm for next 4 days in THESE states - Detailed forecast here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over coastal and south interior Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu for the next two days. Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on October 15-16 and over South Interior Karnataka on October 16.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over south interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and heavy rainfall are likely at isolated places over Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Coastal Karnataka and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on October 16.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusting wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) is very likely at isolated places over Rayalaseema, Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Telangana on October 17.

Strong winds (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) are very likely over adjoining coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, southeast and adjoining East-central Arabian Sea, along with and off Kerala and Karnataka coasts, Lakshadweep area, Comorin area and Gulf of Mannar. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

IMD further predicted that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, hail and strong wind (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) is likely at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema and Telangana.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, hail and squall (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) likely at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on October 18 and with a (speed 30-40 kmph) on October 19.