IMD predicts rain, snowfall in THESE states till December 29 - Check full forecast here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted light to moderate rainfall and snowfall over western Himalayan region during December 26-29, adding that isolated thunderstorm and lightning will take place on December 26.

The IMD released its day update on Saturday (December 25) saying that light to moderate rainfall is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during December 26-29, over Rajasthan during December 27-28 and scattered to fairly over Uttar Pradesh during December 27-29.

The IMD update also said that Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh are also likely to witness thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh on December 28.

"Light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall over Madhya Pradesh and north Odisha during 27th-29th and over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal during 28th-29th December with isolated thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm also likely over West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Marathwada on 28th; over Chhattisgarh on 29th and over East Madhya Pradesh during 28th-29th December," it said.

The IMD has also forecast hailstorm activity over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Manipur. “Light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 5 days," said the update.

The IMD update also predicted that tunderstorm, lightning, hailstorm are also likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Manipur during next 24 hours.

The IMD also predicted that no cold wave conditions would prevail over the country during next 5 days.