IMD predicts more rains, dense fog in THESE states for 2-3 days - Check full forecast here

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the total rain activities in the western Himalayan region and its surrounding plains are likely to be normal this week. At the same time, it is expected to remain higher than normal in South Peninsular India.

IMD has informed that today it may rain in some north eastern states. Apart from this, the weather may change due to a weak Western Disturbance in many parts including Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the forecast issued by the IMD on Thursday, sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim may receive scattered light or moderate rains during the next two days. Along with this, there is a lot of possibility of scattered to widespread rain in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya. There is also chances of hailstorm in Assam on February 11.

The Meteorological Department said on Thursday that there is a possibility of strong winds during the next two days in Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh. At the same time, due to a weak Western Disturbance, there is a possibility of scattered rain or snowfall in Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on February 13 and 14.

According to the IMD, isolated rain may occur for most days of the week over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Along with this, there is also a possibility of rain and thundershowers in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe in the initial days of the week.

The weather department has said that the weather may remain dry in the rest of the country for most days of the week.

Fog condition in north India

IMD informed on Thursday that during the next two days, a cold day-like situation may arise in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

During the next 5 days in UP, the situation of dense to very dense fog can be formed.

Apart from this, dense fog may occur over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Northeast Rajasthan.