IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in THESE states starting today - Check full forecast here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in several parts of the country from November 30 till December 2. IMD scientist RK Jenamani said that a depression would result in heavy rainfall in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh for two days starting today (November 30).

Due to its impact, several other states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, and adjoining areas of southwest Madhya Pradesh and south Rajasthan might also experience heavy rainfall.

While speaking to ANI, RK Jenamani, said, "A depression would result in heavy rainfall in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh from November 30 to December 2. Western disturbance might cause heavy to very heavy rainfall in Gujarat, Konkan, and Central Maharashtra from the night of December 1 to December 2."

Jenamani added, "Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand might experience rainfall and the overall weather would undergo many changes."

IMD, in a series of tweets, also said, "A fresh active Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest & adjoining Central India from the night of November 30, 2021. Under the influence of this trough in mid-latitude westerlies at mid & upper tropospheric levels and its interaction with a lower-level trough in easterlies, Scattered to fairly widespread rain/thunderstorm likely over Gujarat, North Maharashtra, and adjoining areas of southwest Madhya Pradesh, and south Rajasthan during November 30-December 2 with peak rainfall activity on December 1."

"Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Gujarat State on December 1 and isolated heavy rainfall over Gujarat Region on December 2. Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over North Kankan on December 1," added IMD in a tweet.

Also, Isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms/lightning is likely over West Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh during December 1 and 2 with maximum activity on December 2.

Also, Light to moderate fairly widespread/widespread rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe, and Lakshadweep areas and Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema during the next 2 days.

Under its influence, isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands from November 30-December 2 and isolated very heavy rainfall on December 1. Rainfall is likely to increase over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha from the night of December 3, 2021

(With ANI inputs)