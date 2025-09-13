IMD predicts heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar; Delhi-NCR weather conditions expected to be..., here's all you need to know

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh update indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall alerts in multiple states on September 13. Read here to know how the weather will be in your state.

The month of September is likely to see another spell of rainfall, potentially transforming weather patterns across both hilly terrains and plains. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh update indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall alerts in multiple states on September 13. After days of sweltering heat marked by humidity, the prospect of rains brings hope of relief to many regions grappling with uncomfortable temperatures.

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

The IMD has issued a warning for heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Eastern Uttar Pradesh districts are likely to witness heavy rainfall today, with Bihar also anticipating rains in several areas. Apart from Bihar's capital Patna, light to moderate rain has been forecast in Gopalganj, Kishanganj, Muzaffarpur, Siwan, East Champaran, Saran, Shivhar, Sitamarhi, Vaishali and Bhagalpur today.

Districts like Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, and Bahraich in UP are forecasted to experience medium to intense rainfall.

Delhi-NCR to cloudy wether

The national capital Delhi and its surrounding areas have been experiencing oppressive humidity in recent days, exacerbated by earlier rainfall spells leading to increased discomfort for residents. According to the IMD, Saturday, September 13, the national capital is expected to witness a cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle today. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will hover near 24 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's AQI

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) stood at 108 at 4 pm on Friday, September 12, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The AQI falls in the "moderate" category.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor" and 401 to 500 "severe."

Meanwhile, the Himalayan regions are currently experiencing a generous monsoon phase. Uttarakhand is bracing for heavy rainfall in various districts, necessitating caution for anyone planning travels to these hilly states. Himachal Pradesh too is anticipated to receive substantial rainfall today. Notably, this year's monsoon arrived ahead of schedule, marking the first instance since 2020 where it covered the entire country prematurely.