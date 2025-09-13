Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, son of grocery seller, who failed in class 10th but later cracked UPSC exam 3 times with AIR..., he is now working as...

Vivek Agnihotri shares photo of packed theatre watching The Bengal Files, Dhruv Rathee blasts him for this reason: 'This should be a crime'

Charlie Kirk’s assassination: ‘Hey fascist...’, bullet casings with handwritten inscriptions..., what officials found at the scene

IMD predicts heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar; Delhi-NCR weather conditions expected to be..., here's all you need to know

Did Aamir Khan call Rajinikanth film Coolie 'a big mistake' and 'badly written'? Viral photo shows his statement but...

PM Modi to launch development projects in Manipur today, first visit since 2023 violence

'Kaisa hai wicket...': Rohit Sharma's lighthearted conversation with net bowler amid Asia Cup 2025 goes viral, watch here

Erika Kirk breaks silence after husband Charlie Kirk was shot dead: ‘Cries of a widow…’

Diljit Dosanjh joins hands with 'big brother' Rishab Shetty for Kantara Chapter 1: 'Cried in so much ecstasy when...'

8 people killed, 22 injured after truck rams into Ganesh procession in Karnataka's Hassan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet man, son of grocery seller, who failed in class 10th but later cracked UPSC exam 3 times with AIR..., he is now working as...

Meet man, son of grocery seller, who failed in class 10th but later cracked UPSC

Vivek Agnihotri shares photo of packed theatre watching The Bengal Files, Dhruv Rathee blasts him for this reason: 'This should be a crime'

Dhruv Rathee slams Vivek Agnihotri for showing The Bengal Files to kids

PM Modi in Manipur LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi's first visit since 2023 violence, know what's the agenda?

PM Modi in Manipur LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi's first visit since 2023 violence

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

HomeIndia

INDIA

IMD predicts heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar; Delhi-NCR weather conditions expected to be..., here's all you need to know

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh update indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall alerts in multiple states on September 13. Read here to know how the weather will be in your state.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 13, 2025, 08:26 AM IST

IMD predicts heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar; Delhi-NCR weather conditions expected to be..., here's all you need to know
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The month of September is likely to see another spell of rainfall, potentially transforming weather patterns across both hilly terrains and plains. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh update indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall alerts in multiple states on September 13. After days of sweltering heat marked by humidity, the prospect of rains brings hope of relief to many regions grappling with uncomfortable temperatures.

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

The IMD has issued a warning for heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Eastern Uttar Pradesh districts are likely to witness heavy rainfall today, with Bihar also anticipating rains in several areas. Apart from Bihar's capital Patna, light to moderate rain has been forecast in Gopalganj, Kishanganj, Muzaffarpur, Siwan, East Champaran, Saran, Shivhar, Sitamarhi, Vaishali and Bhagalpur today.

Districts like Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, and Bahraich in UP are forecasted to experience medium to intense rainfall.

Delhi-NCR to cloudy wether

The national capital Delhi and its surrounding areas have been experiencing oppressive humidity in recent days, exacerbated by earlier rainfall spells leading to increased discomfort for residents. According to the IMD, Saturday, September 13, the national capital is expected to witness a cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle today. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will hover near 24 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's AQI

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) stood at 108 at 4 pm on Friday, September 12, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The AQI falls in the "moderate" category.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor" and 401 to 500 "severe."

Meanwhile, the Himalayan regions are currently experiencing a generous monsoon phase. Uttarakhand is bracing for heavy rainfall in various districts, necessitating caution for anyone planning travels to these hilly states. Himachal Pradesh too is anticipated to receive substantial rainfall today. Notably, this year's monsoon arrived ahead of schedule, marking the first instance since 2020 where it covered the entire country prematurely.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BTS leader RM celebrates his 31st birthday by donating 200 million won to..., for...
BTS' RM celebrates his 31st birthday by donating 200 million won to..., for...
Charlie Kirk net worth: How Donald Trump's ally built Rs 1057755196 empire?
Charlie Kirk net worth: How Donald Trump's ally built Rs 1057755196 empire?
India’s Asia Cup standby player drops bombshell, joins new team mid-tournament
India’s Asia Cup standby player drops bombshell, joins new team mid-tournament
India slams Pakistan at UNHRC session, says, 'Need no lessons from a terror...'
India slams Pakistan at UNHRC session, says, 'Need no lessons from a terror...'
Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan tickets remain unsold even after 10 days, here's why
Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan tickets remain unsold even after 10 days
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE