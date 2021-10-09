IMD predicts heavy rainfalls in THESE states for next few days - Details here

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that several states over the next few days will witness fairly widespread, widespread light to moderate-heavy rains. The weather department said that a cyclonic circulation lies over the East-central Arabian Sea, extending up to mid-tropospheric level tilting southwestwards with height. The IMD said that it is very likely to persist for the next 4-5 days with slight northward movement.

The states that can receive rainfall in the upcoming days are Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala, coastal Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

According to the IMD, Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala may witness isolated heavy falls for the next four to five days while Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry can see rains between October 10 to October 12.

Andaman & Nicobar Islands may also witness light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated thundersquall (wind speed 50-60 kmph), the weather agency predicted.

It on Friday added that the southwest monsoon has further withdrawn from more parts of Gujarat, some parts of Madhya Pradesh, most of Rajasthan, entirely from Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and some parts of Uttar Pradesh.

A low-pressure area is very likely to form over the north Andaman Sea around October 10, the IMD said, adding that it can become more marked and further move west-northwestwards towards south Odisha and north coastal Andhra Pradesh coast after four or five days.