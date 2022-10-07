Search icon
IMD predicts heavy rainfall in UP, Uttrakhand, Haryana, other Indian states, check full forecast

Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh are also expected to experience heavy rainfall.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 02:20 PM IST

Representational Image
Over the next few days, there is a good chance that several Indian states will experience heavy rain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will continue to experience heavy rain through Saturday.
 
Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh are also expected to experience heavy rainfall over the course of the next two to three days. Over Haryana, some of Rajasthan, and Vidarbha, rain is also predicted.
 
"Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated/scattered heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh during 06th–10th; East Uttar Pradesh during 06th–08th; Haryana on 08th & 09th; East Rajasthan during 07th-09th and West Madhya Pradesh during 06th-09th; East Madhya Pradesh on 06th & 07th," the IMD said in its weather bulletin.
 
Up until October 9, isolated very heavy rainfall is expected in West Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. On October 7 and 8, isolated, extremely heavy falls are also anticipated over Uttrakhand.
 
Additionally, rainfall is predicted for the states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and several others in south India. 
 
"Scattered/Fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Gujarat Region and Madhya Maharashtra on 08th & 09th; Marathwada on 07th; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 06th-09th," the MeT Department said.
 
Rayalaseema, North Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are expected to experience similar weather until October 8, while Telangana will experience it on Friday. Over the next few days, eastern states of the nation, such as Bihar and West Bengal, will experience flooding.
 
Heavy rainfall is predicted over Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and Mizoram till October 10. The weather agency said, "Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Bihar, Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 06th; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 06th-08th; Odisha on 06th & 09th October, 2022."
