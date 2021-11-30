IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states, intracycle storm by Dec 3

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Odisha and West Bengal later this week. As per a senior IMD official, a low-pressure area that has formed over south Thailand and adjoining Andaman sea is likely to intensify into depression by December 2 and an intracycle storm by December 3.

"A low-pressure area, formed over south Thailand and adjoining Andaman Sea today, is likely to move west-northwestwards and centre over Andaman in 12hrs to intensify into depression by December 2 and intracycle storm by December 3," Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department (IMD), told news agency ANI.

He said winds with speeds of 40-60 kmph will prevail over the Andaman Sea today.

"It will move northwestwards from December 3 to reach near north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coast by December 4 morning. Wind speed will then be 90-110 kmph over the west-central Bay of Bengal."

Mohapatra said a heavy to very heavy rainfall will be witnessed at a few places in Odisha on December 4, in West Bengal on December 5, and in the northeastern states like Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur on December 5 and 6.

"We have warned fishermen not to venture into the sea from December 2 onwards. Farmers are advised to secure their harvested standing crops in north Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal and northeastern states, as there will be significant damage," he said.