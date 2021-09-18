IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states from TODAY - Check statewise list here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the rainfall activity over north India shows no signs of declining till the end of September and the country will witness an extended monsoon spell this year.

The weather department has predicted that while northwest, central India might have above-normal rainfall activity, east and northeast India can receive below-normal rainfall activity. However, near-normal rainfall activity is likely over south peninsular India.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely over Gujarat and East Rajasthan during September 19-21, 2021. Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are likely over Gujarat Region, Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh during the next three days. Rainfall activity over Gujarat State is likely to increase from 19th September. Rainfall activity is likely to increase over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal with heavy falls over above areas from September 18-20.

Light to moderated isolated/scattered rainfall activity likely over rest parts of northwest India during next 5 days.

Statewise IMD predictions:

Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh:

Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh will also see isolated heavy falls between September 19 and September 22.

Delhi:

Rainfall activity will continue in Delhi and adjoining areas.

Gujarat and Rajasthan:

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely over Gujarat and East Rajasthan during 19th-21st September, 2021.

Odisha and West Bengal:

Rainfall activity is likely to increase over Odisha & Gangetic West Bengal with heavy falls over above areas from 18th to 20th September.

Madhya Pradesh:

The met department has forecast fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over West Madhya Pradesh on Friday. These showers will be followed by isolated heavy falls from Saturday to Tuesday, September 18-21.

Maharashtra:

The IMD has predicted heavy rains in the state fro September 19 onwards.

