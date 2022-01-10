IMD predicts heavy rainfall in THESE four states till January 13 – Check full forecast here

As per the India Meteorological Department’s recent forecast, heavy rain is expected from January 11 to 13 in four states Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Chhattisgarh.

“Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh will receive heavy rainfall due to the western disturbances, yellow warning announced on 11-13 January," the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

IMD has also issued orange warning for rainfall in Odisha on January 11 and 12. Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Jharkhand may witness hailstorm on January 11.

Due to intense Western Disturbance in Northern India, Punjab and Delhi had light heavy rainfall and snowfall in J&K, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

In Delhi, rainfall is expected to stop from January 10 and temperature is likely to drop, said IMD Scientist Dr RK Jenamani.

The Indian Meteorological Department predicted the thunderstorms with rainfall with few spells of heavy intensity rain will lash Delhi and several areas in the national capital region (NCR) on January 9.

The rainfall, thunderstorms is likely to continue over Central India from January 9 -13 and over East India during January 11-13.

“Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall very likely over Bihar, West Bengal & Sikkim, and Odisha during 11th-13th and over Jharkhand during 10th-13th January," the IMD said.