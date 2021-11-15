IMD predicts heavy rainfall in THESE 7 states, UTs till November 18

With heavy rainfall hammering down over Kerala over the last week, three districts had been on red alert on Sunday, November 14. As per the latest bulletin, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall for 7 states and union territories over the next 4 days.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely to continue in Kerala today as well as tomorrow November 16. South coastal Karnataka is also expected to receive light to moderate rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rains. Similar forecast has been made for Andaman and Nicobar Islands today.

Tamil Nadu is also expected to see isolated heavy rainfall today, which is forecast to continue till November 18. Goa is likely to see isolated heavy rainfall today and tomorrow.

Andhra Pradesh is likely to see light to moderate rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rains on November 17 and 18. Isolated heavy rain is forecast for coastal Karnataka on November 16 too. Coastal and south interior Karnataka will witness isolated heavy rainfall on November 16.

IMD has also issued advisory to fishermen. They have been told to stay to not go out into the Andaman Sea and southeast Bay of Bengal today, on November 15.

Between November 16 and 18, fishermen are advised to not venture into west-central and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal. Similar advisories have also been issued for November 17 and 18 for south Odisha, north Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.