IMD predicts heavy rainfall in THESE states over next few days - Full forecast here

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal because of a cyclonic circulation that lies over Southwest and adjoining SouthEast Bay of Bengal for Thursday (November 25). In a 12-hour window, that stated at 8:30 pm on Wednesday, a low-pressure area was created in the SouthEast Bay of Bengal which will eventually move towards the South Tamil Nadu coast and Sri Lanka.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are highly probable to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places and isolated regions over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Kerala and Mahe are also likely to receive very heavy rainfall. These areas will also experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and a dense fog is expected in isolated pockets over Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura.

IMD had said on Tuesday, "Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next 5 days and over Kerala and Mahe on November 25 and 26. Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 25 and 26".

Senior Consultant for Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSDMC), Dr G.S. Sreenivas Reddy, told IANS that the south interior districts especially those bordering Tamil Nadu will witness light to moderate rainfall including Bengaluru.

"Karnataka will not witness incessant rain like before. Adjoining areas of Tamil Nadu will witness light to moderate rains, but not much.

"The rains are due to cyclonic circulation. It lies in the southern part of Tamil Nadu and is circulating over the sea right now. Probably, by tomorrow (Thursday) morning, it will create a low pressure and then move towards north Sri Lanka and south Tamil Nadu. Two days of cyclonic circulation will be active, and that influence will be a little on Karnataka. Tamil Nadu and Kerala will get more rain," he said.

(With IANS inputs)