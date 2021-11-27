IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in THESE states till November 29 - Check full forecast here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted very heavy rainfall in several parts of Southern India starting from Saturday till Monday next week. IMD said that rainfall activity is most likely to increase over Konkan, Goa, mid-Maharashtra, and Gujarat during November 3 and December 1.

Monsoon rains continued to batter several regions of Tamil Nadu registering about 75 percent showers above normal, while Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday inspected inundated areas here and monitored initiatives to bail out water using heavy-duty pumps.

Light to moderate showers are predicted over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, and Lakshadweep area, meanwhile, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema is predicted through the next 3 days and then decrease later.

An IMD bulletin pointed to scattered to broken, low, and medium clouds with embedded intense to very intense convection over the central Bay of Bengal, the adjoining south Bay of Bengal, and south Andaman sea.

A low-pressure area is likely to form over the South Andaman sea around November 29. "It is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards during subsequent 48 hours," the bulletin said.

Heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal from November 27 to 29. Heavy rainfall over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on November 27 and 28. Isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala and Mahe - November 27 to 29. Increased rainfall over Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Gujarat is predicted by the IMD. Thunderstorms and lightning are likely to take place from November 30 to December 1.

(With PTI inputs)