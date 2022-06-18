IMD predicts heavy rainfall in several states this weekend - Check full list

Heavy rainfall at Vijay chowk in New Delhi on Friday | Photo: ANI

In its latest weather briefing, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted thunderstorm and rainfall bouts for several states this weekend after the latest heatwave dissipated.

Southwest monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and some more parts of Bihar, IMD said. Conditions are favorable for further advance of monsoon into some more parts Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of Vidarbha, Andhra Pradesh and West Central & northwest Bay of Bengal, some more parts of Chhattisgarh and Odisha, some parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and some more parts of Bihar, today and over the next 2 days.

The intense rainfall currently being witnessed over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim is likely to continue during next 4 days and will then decrease.

Full thunderstorm and rainfall warning for states

IMD predicts widespread rainfall along with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim in the next 5 days. Assam and Meghalaya are likely to get isolated extremely heavy rainfall, forecast starting on Friday (June 17) and continuing till Sunday (June 19).

IMD predicts Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal to get fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds over the next 5 days. It also predicts isolated bouts of heavy rainfall in these states, in Jharkhand during the next 5 days, in Bihar from Friday to Tuesday (June 21), and on Monday (June 20) for Odisha.

As per the latest briefing, MP, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh are likely to see scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds over the next 5 days. East MP is very likely to get isolated heavy rainfall from June 17-20, while the same is predicted for West MP and Vidarbha till June 19 and for Chhattisgarh between June 19 and 21.

Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep will see fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning activity over next 5 days. Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal will get scattered to fairly widespread rainfall during the same time. The areas will also witness isolated heavy rainfall predicted within or for the entirety of the next five days.

For the northern states, Western Himalayan region (Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit- Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand) is very likely to get fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning. Adjoining plains (Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh) will see scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated rainfall over Rajasthan during next 5 days.

READ | Bihar bandh today over Agnipath scheme as protests continue against new recruitment policy