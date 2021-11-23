IMD predicts heavy rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry over next 5 days, dense fog in several parts today

Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are in for light to moderate scattered or fairly widespread rainfall over the next five days. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Friday.

A well-marked low-pressure area is located over southeast adjoining east-central Arabian Sea along with the associated cyclonic circulation, according to IMD.

On Tuesday a stray thunderstorm is expected over several parts of the southern states and around Mumbai. Some parts of Tamil Nadu is predicted to receive thunderstorms with light to moderate rain over the next 48 hours, according to IMD. The maximum and minimum temperatures in the state are likely to be around 30 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius.

Dense fog is predicted in several parts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and the northeast edge of the Gangetic Plain on Tuesday morning. Heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Madurai and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted light to moderate rain in isolated places in the remaining districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Parts of Southern India have been receiving an incessant downpour. In Andhra Pradesh alone 34 people lost their lives due to rains. Heavy rains were also witnessed in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.