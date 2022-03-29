IMD predicts heatwave in THESE states for next 5 days

It's still March and the maximum temperature in some states is already touching the 40 degrees Celsius mark. With the increase in the heat of the sun, the heat wave has also started showing its effect. The Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest bulletin has expressed the possibility of heat wave in Northwest India, Central India and Western India for the next five days.

Along with this, the temperature will also increase in these states. According to IMD, the heat wave will prevail in many states of North India and Central India for the next five days. At the same time, heat wave conditions are expected in Saurashtra and Kutch region of Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat for the next two days.

Heat wave will continue in West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Rajasthan for the next 4 to 5 days. During this time people have been asked to be alert because the temperature will also increase.

On the other hand, Haryana, Southern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Ganga region of West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada are likely to experience extreme heat wave conditions from March 30 to April 1. An increase in temperature is being recorded continuously in these areas.

In a sharp contrast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that it may rain in the states of North East India for the next five days. IMD has predicted that there is a possibility of rain in Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh on March 31 and April 1.

The IMD said that the sky is likely to remain clear throughout the day in the national capital Delhi on Tuesday and the maximum temperature will be around 37 degrees Celsius.