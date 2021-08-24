IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfalls in THESE states this week - Details inside

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday that some states will witness widespread rainfall activity this week. It said that the western end of the monsoon trough lies to the south of its normal position and the eastern end lies to the north of its normal position, the IMD said, adding that the western end will gradually shift towards the north from August 24. It said that the eastern end will likely shift towards the south from August 26, resulting in rainfall in several states.

The IMD said that Tamil Nadu and Kerala will witness scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy downpours on August 26-27.

Meanwhile, Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand will likely witness isolated heavy rainfall till August 27.

The weather department said isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue over Northeastern states, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim till August 27. The IMD added that Meghalaya and Assam will also witness isolated extremely heavy rainfall from August 23 to August 25.

The IMD said, “A cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels. Strong southerly/south-westerly winds from Bay of Bengal to northeast India very likely to continue to prevail till 25th August, 2021."

In other parts of India, light isolated to scattered rainfall is very likely till August 27. However, in Rajasthan, the dry weather is likely from August 25 to 27, the IMD said.