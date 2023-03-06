IMD: Delhi to witness heat while rainfall, thunderstorm expected in Rajasthan, MP, Maharashtra during Holi

In the days leading up to Holi, thundershowers and hailstorms are anticipated across Rajasthan and huge portions of western and central India. Nonetheless, the weather forecast from IMD indicates that the national capital Delhi will likely see dry and bright weather during the following four days.

On March 7 and 8, the nation will celebrate the festival of colours. Holi will probably be celebrated in Delhi's capital city under intense sunlight and pleasant temperatures. The highest temperature during this time is most likely to be three degrees above average.

Since Sunday morning, the sun has been shining brightly throughout the majority of Delhi. The sun also heated up more and more over the day. In Safdarjung, Delhi's main observatory, the day's high temperature was measured at 31 degrees Celsius, which is four degrees higher than usual. At the same time, the minimum temperature was recorded at 16.3 degrees Celsius, which is three notches above normal.

The hottest morning and night were experienced near the Sports Complex in Delhi. The western Himalayan Region is also anticipated to have isolated to scattered rainfall or snowfall on Saturday and Sunday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

After Holi, Delhi's maximum temperature will range from March 9 to March 11 between 32 and 33 degrees. The minimum temperature will be around 14 degrees at the same time. Rain won't be a possibility until March 11.

"Light isolated rainfall/snowfall also very likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Su -Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 5 days; over Jharkhand, Odisha, and Gangetic West Bengal during 07th- 09th march and over Tamil Nadu during next 24 hours," the IMD said.

Light to moderate thunderstorms is predicted in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat from March 4 to March 8.

Kerala, Karnataka experiences its hottest months in March and April, and the year is off to a record-setting start. This portends a very brutal summer for most of the nation in the crucial months of May and June.