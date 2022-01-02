IMD predicts cold wave, rains in THESE northern states till January 5- Check forecast here

The winter chill has set in across the northern states of India, with temperatures dropping significantly in Delhi, Haryana, and other states at the start of 2022. As per the latest predictions, these cold conditions are likely to prevail for the next few days.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that cold wave conditions will last in several northern states till January 5. Some of the states are also likely to receive light rains and hailstorms on a day or two next week, due to the western disturbance.

As per IANS reports, a fresh active 'Western Disturbance' and its associated induced cyclonic circulation is likely to affect the northwest Indian region from January 3. Due to this, rainfall or snowfall, along with isolated heavy rainfall is likely during January 3 to 7.

The IMD forecast predicts isolated heavy rainfall over Jammu and Kashmir on January 4 and 5 and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on January 5. It also predicts isolated hailstorms are also likely over Jammu and Kashmir on January 4 and 5 and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on January 5.

According to the IMD weather predictions, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, north Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh from January 5 to 7 while light isolated rainfall is also likely over west Madhya Pradesh on January 5.

The MeT department has also predicted that isolated thunderstorms activity is likely over Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, accompanied by hail storms over Punjab on January 5. Thus, the cold wave in these areas is likely to persist for the next week.

Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and other northern states have been waking up to chilly mornings and cold temperatures since December 30. Delhi NCR is also likely to receive its first rain of the year on January 5 or 6, according to IMD.