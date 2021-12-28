IMD predicts cold wave conditions in THESE states this week- Check forecast here

New Year’s Eve is set to bring extreme winter chills and cold waves in many states this year, according to the latest weather forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Some parts of the country are also likely to witness hailstorms and light rains.

IMD, in its latest weather forecast, has said that cold wave conditions are likely to prevail for this week in several northern states such as Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and parts of Rajasthan. Rains and hailstorms are also possible over the next couple of days.

The national weather agency said in its daily forecast that Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh are likely to experience cold wave conditions from December 31 to January 2, while north Rajasthan will witness extreme chills on January 1 and 2, 2022.

Cold conditions are also expected in Bihar on December 29 and 30, as per IMD. The weather agency has also predicted dense fog in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, and north Rajasthan in the night and morning hours during the next three days and over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh on December 30 and 31.

Parts of northwest India are likely to witness a wet spell on December 28. Similar conditions will prevail over central India on December 28 and 29 and over east India from December 28 to 30.

Due to a cyclonic condition prevailing over northern Pakistan, light to moderate isolated to scattered rainfall and snowfall is very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh on December 28 and over Uttrakhand on December 28 and 29, as per IMD.

Parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Rajasthan are also expected to witness light to moderate showers on December 28, while scattered to widespread rains are expected over Uttar Pradesh on December 28 and 29.

Isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstorm have also been predicted over east and adjoining west Uttar Pradesh on December 28, as per the weather agency.