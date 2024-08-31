Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man who once sold tea, now gives free coaching for government jobs, he is....

IMD predicts ‘above normal’ rainfall in September, heavy showers in these states; check full forecast here

This is the most delayed train in India's history, took 3 years to reach destination, reason...

Durand Cup Final 2024: NorthEast United beat Mohun Bagan 4-3 in penalties to win first-ever club trophy

Meet ‘Warren Buffet of India’ who built Rs 43090 crore business empire from zero, his business is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet man who once sold tea, now gives free coaching for government jobs, he is....

Meet man who once sold tea, now gives free coaching for government jobs, he is....

IMD predicts ‘above normal’ rainfall in September, heavy showers in these states; check full forecast here

IMD predicts ‘above normal’ rainfall in September, heavy showers in these states; check full forecast here

This is the most delayed train in India's history, took 3 years to reach destination, reason...

This is the most delayed train in India's history, took 3 years to reach destination, reason...

What is the minimum CIBIL score required to get a credit card?

What is the minimum CIBIL score required to get a credit card?

Salim-Javed films remade in south India

Salim-Javed films remade in south India

5 films Rajkummar Rao lost to other stars

5 films Rajkummar Rao lost to other stars

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024

Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024

From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

This comedian has worked with Kapil Sharma, now surprising audiences by playing terrorist in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

This comedian has worked with Kapil Sharma, now surprising audiences by playing terrorist in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

Meet actor who gave superhit film with Aamir Khan, is now running Rs 110 crore company, he is Amitabh Bachchan's..

Meet actor who gave superhit film with Aamir Khan, is now running Rs 110 crore company, he is Amitabh Bachchan's..

Mohanlal breaks his silence on AMMA resignation, Hema Committee report: 'Please don't destroy Malayalam industry'

Mohanlal breaks his silence on AMMA resignation, Hema Committee report: 'Please don't destroy Malayalam industry'

HomeIndia

India

IMD predicts ‘above normal’ rainfall in September, heavy showers in these states; check full forecast here

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated in the northwest region, including Uttarakhand, parts of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and the adjoining areas of Madhya Pradesh.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 31, 2024, 09:22 PM IST

IMD predicts ‘above normal’ rainfall in September, heavy showers in these states; check full forecast here
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

After a wetter-than-normal August, India is likely to experience above normal rainfall in September, with heavy to very heavy precipitation expected in northwest India and the surrounding areas.

Above normal rainfall is likely over most parts of India, except for some areas in extreme northwest India, many parts of the southern peninsula, northern Bihar, and northeastern Uttar Pradesh, as well as most of northeast India, where below normal rainfall is expected, the IMD said.

Addressing a virtual press conference, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that the country is expected to receive above normal rainfall in September, at 109 per cent of the long-period average of 167.9 mm.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated in the northwest region, including Uttarakhand, parts of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and the adjoining areas of Madhya Pradesh.

"There could be episodes of extremely heavy rainfall in these areas, potentially leading to floods. We should remain cautious of landslides, mudslides, and landslips," Mohapatra said.

"We anticipate a low-pressure system developing over the Bay of Bengal each week of the month, which will result in significant rainfall across the country," he added.

The monsoon trough is expected to remain in its normal position, with the possibility of several low-pressure systems developing in the Bay of Bengal, which may travel towards west-northwest up to Rajasthan. The trough could also shift towards the foothills of the Himalayas, and there is a potential for a western disturbance to affect the region in September, Mohapatra said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Bengal CM Mamata clarifies remarks made at Trinamool event, says, 'never threatened...'

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Bengal CM Mamata clarifies remarks made at Trinamool event, says, 'never threatened...'

Suparna Anand says casting couch has existed in Malayalam cinema 'since time immemorial', reveals she quit films when...

Suparna Anand says casting couch has existed in Malayalam cinema 'since time immemorial', reveals she quit films when...

DNA TV Show: Indian Army's 'Operation All-Out' in J-K ahead of Assembly Polls

DNA TV Show: Indian Army's 'Operation All-Out' in J-K ahead of Assembly Polls

Meet Avani Lekhara, India's double gold medal-winning para shooter

Meet Avani Lekhara, India's double gold medal-winning para shooter

Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power star Charlie Vickers explains why he didn't want his Sauron to be scary | Exclusive

Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power star Charlie Vickers explains why he didn't want his Sauron to be scary | Exclusive

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024

Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024

From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

Aadhaar update, credit card rules, and more: 5 big financial changes from September 1

Aadhaar update, credit card rules, and more: 5 big financial changes from September 1

Meet actor whose school fees was paid by teachers, survived on biscuits, now competes with Prabhas, Shah Rukh, Ranbir

Meet actor whose school fees was paid by teachers, survived on biscuits, now competes with Prabhas, Shah Rukh, Ranbir

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement