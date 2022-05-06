IMD predicts return of heatwave in northwest, central India from May 7, key points

(Image Source: ANI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that a new spell of heatwave will pick up again in North West and Central India from May 7 and May 8. Earlier, there was partial relief from the scorching heat due to rain and hailstorm in Delhi. Meteorological Department officials said that there is no possibility of heatwave in Delhi till Sunday and there is a possibility of rain again on Monday.

According to the latest reports, heatwave conditions are likely to start over north-central Maharashtra on May 5, Rajasthan on May 7-May 9, south Haryana and Delhi, south-west Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha on May 8-May 9.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that due to the presence of a Western Disturbance over northwest India, the heatwave has subsided in the last 2-3 days and the current weather conditions are likely to continue for the next two days. However, there is a possibility of heatwave again in Rajasthan.

Apart from this, heatwave is also expected to begin in Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha. IMD told news agency ANI that heatwave will start in Rajasthan from May 5 and May 6. The heatwave will spread to some other parts of north-west India and central India on May 7.

Cyclonic rain in these states

Due to the formation of a low pressure area in the South Andaman Sea, the effect of cyclonic storm can be seen in the neighbouring states till Friday. This storm will move towards north and west direction within 48 hours. During this, heavy rain is expected in Andaman and Nicobar on May 6 and May 8. In view of this, fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea during this period.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that there is a possibility of light and moderate rain in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim and Odisha for the next 5 days.

IMD prediction in 5 points

1. Heatwave predicted in south Haryana, southwest Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Delhi on May 8 and May 9.

2. IMD forecast a formation of a low-pressure area over South Andaman Sea on May 6, which will intensify into a depression during the subsequent 48 hours with northwestwards movement.

3. Very heavy rainfall is expected over Andaman and Nicobar islands between May 6 and May 8.

4. Mercury will again start climbing up in the national capital Delhi from May 6 onwards in absence of any strong weather system.

5. The Odisha government has issued a cyclone alert over the Bay of Bengal and district collectors have been informed about the possible calamity.