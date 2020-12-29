IMD issues orange alert as minimum temp to dip by 3-5 deg C in next three days

Northwest India is bracing for a chilly New Year eve as the minimum temperatures are likely to fall in the region by three to five degrees Celsius during the next three days, the IMD said on Monday, when a cold wave swept across several states.

"After the passage of the western disturbance and under the influence of the consequent strengthening of cold and dry northwesterly/northerly lower-level winds: Fall in minimum temperatures by 3-5°C over Northwest India during next 3 days (29th-31st December) and slight rise by 2-3°C thereafter," India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated in its bulletin.

Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in isolated to some pockets are likely over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and north Rajasthan during December 29-30 and Cold Wave conditions in isolated pockets over these regions on December 31, 2020, and January 1, 2021, and abatement of cold wave conditions thereafter.

Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in isolated pockets likely over Uttar Pradesh and isolated cold wave conditions are likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha during December 30-31, 2020, according to IMD.

An orange colour-coded warning has also been issued to the states.

"Fall in minimum temperatures by 3-5 degrees Celsius (likely) over northwest India during the next 3 days (29th-31st December)," the IMD said. There will be a slight rise in the temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius thereafter.

"Dense to very dense fog in isolated pockets likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi in the morning hours during December 29, 2020, till January 2, 2021, and over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh in the morning hours during December 31, 2020 till January 2, 2021," said IMD.

According to IMD, the minimum temperature in Delhi today will be at four degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will hover around 20 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, IMD on Monday said in the morning of December 31, Delhi could witness a minimum of 3 degree Celsius temperature.

Several groups of people were seen sitting around bonfires in various places across Delhi this morning to keep themselves warm.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality improved to 'poor' from the 'very poor' category today, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 280, said the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

