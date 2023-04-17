IMD weather forecast: Delhi-NCR to get relief from heatwave, rainfall expected in these areas

Representational Image

The heat has been in full force in Delhi-NCR for the past week. The capital city of Delhi has a maximum temperature of 40.4 degrees Celsius. But, the people of Delhi have finally received some good news. For the upcoming six days, Delhi's temperature is expected to decline, according to the Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD reported in their meteorological bulletin that between April 18 and April 20, "thunderstorms with lightning and gusty wind quite likely in isolated areas over Delhi." Kuldeep Srivastava, an IMD scientist, predicts that a western disturbance will be the reason for the precipitation.

According to officials, rain fell in several areas of South Delhi, Southwest Delhi, and Central Delhi on Sunday evening. They expect very light to light rain for the next four days.

There will be ups and downs in the weather up until the next 22 April, according to the meteorological department. In other words, a maximum temperature of 40 to 37 degrees can be recorded. On certain days can it be recorded below 40 degrees.

Due to falling mercury and light rain, people can get some relief from the scorching heat and heatwave. Not only this, on April 19 and 20, it has also been predicted to rain with thunderstorms in Delhi NCR.

In anticipation of the impending heatwave, the Delhi government has published instructions for schools. In order to protect the safety of the students, a circular has reportedly been circulated to all Delhi schools accredited by the Directorate of Education. According to the circular, student assemblies should not be held in the afternoon shift and they should have enough water breaks throughout the day.