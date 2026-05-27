IMD issues severe heatwave warning for Delhi-NCR, forecast weather change from May 20 with rain and thunderstorms

IMD) has issued a two-day severe heatwave warning for Delhi-NCR. However, it has forecasted rain and thunderstorms in the upcoming days which would provide some relief from rising temperatures to the residents of the region.

As North India is reeling under intense heat amid rising temperatures, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a two-day severe heatwave warning for Delhi-NCR. It said that the maximum temperature will likely touch 45 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. On the other hand, the IMD said that residents may possibly get relief from heatwaves by the end of this week due to thunderstorms and rain, expected from May 29 onwards.

According to the Met Department, the maximum temperature on Wednesday is expected to stay around 45 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may remain somewhere around 28 degrees Celsius. The IMD has said that during the intense heatwave conditions, strong surface winds will likely occur during the afternoon and evening hours. Humidity levels are expected to range between 25 per cent and 40 per cent.

The department in its warning also said that with these extreme conditions hot and strong winds will occur simultaneously, specifically during the afternoon and evening. The weather department has strictly advised people to avoid going outdoors during peak afternoon hours, staying hydrated, and taking precautions against direct exposure to sunlight.

Relief from heat likely from May 28

According to the weather agency, extreme heat conditions will likely change from May 28.

The IMD has also forecast thunderstorms and rain for May 28, Thursday, with the maximum temperature expected to go down by around 43 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature around 29 degrees Celsius. Light to very light rainfall will most likely take place during the afternoon and evening, along with strong winds and squalls reaching speeds of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour.

Similarly, a major drop in temperature will likely take place on May 29, Friday. The maximum temperature is expected to fall sharply to around 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to remain around 26 degrees Celsius. The department has also forecast thunderstorms and rain on Friday. Light rain is also expected during the afternoon and evening, while strong winds would blow at speeds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour. Lightning and squalls are also likely.

Similar conditions will most likely occur on May 30 and 31 as well. During this time, maximum temperatures are likely to stay between 35 and 36 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures may range from 25 to 26 degrees Celsius.

However, no major warning has been issued for these two days, the IMD said, partly generally cloudy skies and light rainfall are likely to continue.