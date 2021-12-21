IMD issues ‘severe cold wave’ alert in THESE states for next 2 days

Several states such as Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan have experienced a significant drop in the temperature over the past couple of days, and now, weather agencies have warned that these conditions are likely to persist in some states for this week.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that cold wave to severe cold wave conditions will persist in several states and union territories for this week. States like Delhi, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh are likely to witness very cold conditions for the next two days.

Though a cold wave alert has been issued in several states for the next few days, the weather agency has said that the temperatures are expected to rise after that. It is also likely that some of the states experience precipitation this week.

IMD has said that light to moderate rainfall and snowfall are expected over the western Himalayan region between December 22 and 25 under the influence of two Western Disturbances. Light rainfall is likely in Punjab this week, while the dense fog is predicted in Punjab, Haryana, and western Rajasthan on December 24 and 25.

Severe cold wave conditions will most likely be witnessed in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours, while cold wave conditions are also predicted in states such as Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, and Jharkhand till Wednesday afternoon

Similar conditions are likely to persist over Jammu, Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal till Tuesday afternoon.

A cold wave is declared by IMD in the plains if the minimum temperature in the area dips to 4 degrees Celsius. Yesterday, the lowest temperature of Delhi fell significantly as the mercury dropped to 3.2 degrees Celsius in some parts of the national capital.

It is expected that the temperature will further drop in the national capital over the next couple of days, while the cold wave is expected to subside towards the end of the week. Visibility in several northern states is also likely to be compromised due to foggy conditions.