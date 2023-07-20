IMD issues 'red' and 'orange' alerts amid heavy rainfall for several states, check full list

Headlines

This legendary cricketer made over 54,000 runs, 124 centuries, took 2809 wickets; ticket prices doubled when he played

'Aj to biryani banegi': Fans react as Pakistan win their first Test match in 365 days

Netflix Password Sharing: Who can use it for free and who’ll have to pay, details here

'Kya hai uski aaukat': Annu Kapoor attacks Nitesh Tiwari for his planned Ramayan adaptation, says 'jootey padenge usko'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan gets into ugly spat with Avinash Sachdev, former calls latter 'nalla, kutta' - Watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This legendary cricketer made over 54,000 runs, 124 centuries, took 2809 wickets; ticket prices doubled when he played

'Aj to biryani banegi': Fans react as Pakistan win their first Test match in 365 days

Netflix Password Sharing: Who can use it for free and who’ll have to pay, details here

10 desi drinks for healthy and glowing skin

10 Most cruel mothers of animal kingdom

7 most expensive books in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

Meet Garmi actor Vyom Yadav who wanted to become a football player | Exclusive

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Celebrities condemn Manipur violence, Ram Charan shares emotional video, & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 20

PM Modi says data protection bill will increase India's reputation, attack on Peshawar checkpost, IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 1 & more | DNA News Wrap, July 20

BTS' V Debuting His Single This September? Know What His Agency BigHit Music Has To Say

'Kya hai uski aaukat': Annu Kapoor attacks Nitesh Tiwari for his planned Ramayan adaptation, says 'jootey padenge usko'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan gets into ugly spat with Avinash Sachdev, former calls latter 'nalla, kutta' - Watch

Kamal Haasan receives warm welcome, flowers from fans ahead of Project K launch at San Diego Comic-Con

HomeIndia

India

IMD issues 'red' and 'orange' alerts amid heavy rainfall for several states, check full list

IMD issues alerts for heavy rainfall in multiple Indian states.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 10:09 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Telangana, Gujarat, coastal Maharashtra, and Goa as they are expected to experience extremely heavy rainfall. Additionally, an orange alert has been sounded for states including Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Chattisgarh, where very heavy rainfall is predicted. The IMD highlighted that Raigad witnessed exceptional heavy rainfall during this period.

Rains continued to lash Telangana for the third day in a row on Thursday causing water logging and traffic snarls at several localities in Hyderabad and inundating low-lying areas in some places in the state.

Authorities have declared holiday for schools on Friday and Saturday in Palghar and Thane in view of a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department for very heavy rains, an official said.

The IMD forecast issued on Thursday said 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall was likely in several places in Palghar and Thane over the next 48 hours.

Three persons died on Thursday in separate rain-related incidents in Maharashtra's Palghar district, which witnessed heavy rainfall for the third consecutive day, an official said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read more: Manipur video shocker: Fake news led to women being paraded naked, raped; victim’s teen brother killed

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

PM Modi to inaugurate Rs 710 crore new terminal at Port Blair Airport today, check pics

Meet Sai Sudharsan, IPL star who dominated Pakistan A in ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023

Chhattisgarh: Men stage nude protest demanding action against govt employees who used fake caste certificates

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne to pay tribute to Karan Johar as he completes 25 years as director

38 parties to attend NDA meet in Delhi today as BJP gears up for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

Meet Garmi actor Vyom Yadav who wanted to become a football player | Exclusive

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE