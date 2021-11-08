IMD issues ‘Red Alert’, predicts extremely heavy rainfall in THESE states till November 11

IMD has issued a Red Alert in some states, warning them to make preparations for extremely heavy downpour till November 11.

Unseasonal and prolonged monsoons have taken over the country, and are once again attacking the southern states of India. Heavy and untimely rains have been causing destruction in a few southern states of the country, and IMD has predicted that this weather will prevail for a few days.

In its latest weather forecast, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘Red Alert’ and has stated that the extremely heavy downpour will continue in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over the next few days, most likely till November 11.In its forecast, the MeT said, “It is likely to be heavy to very heavy at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 8th and 9th Nov. Isolated Heavy to very heavy rainfall places also likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema on 7th Nov with reduction thereafter from 8th Nov.”

The weather department has further predicted a fresh series of heavy and very heavy rains including isolated very heavy rains in parts of Tamil Nadu and south coastal Andhra Pradesh till November 11. Authorities have been urged to take the necessary measures and make required preparations.In its forecast, the IMD also said that a cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining the equatorial Indian Ocean off Sumatra Coast persists. It now extends up to 4.5 km above the mean sea level, as per the weather department.

IMD’s official statement further reads, “Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around 9th November. It is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu coast during the subsequent 48 hours.”Extremely heavy rains have caused an adverse condition in Chennai, forcing the administration to issue a flood warning in the city. Schools and government offices have been shut down in Chennai, and rescue operations are currently being conducted across the city.