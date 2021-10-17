IMD issues red alert in Uttarakhand, schools to remain shut on October 18 - Check other updates

The Pushkar Singh Dhami-led Uttarakhand government released an order that stated that the closure of all schools in the Uttarkashi district after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for heavy rain in the state on October 18.

Earlier yesterday, IMD had issued a red alert for heavy rains in the state on October 18 and an orange alert for October 17 - 19.

A statement released by the Chief Minister's Office said, "India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for heavy rain in Uttarakhand on October 18 and an orange alert for October 17-19 and writes to the state government to remain alert and make necessary arrangements."

It further stated, "In view of heavy rains in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inquired about the situation in the state from the Chief Secretary. CM directed that police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and other concerned personnel should be kept on high alert at sensitive places. He said that special care should be taken on the Char Dham Yatra route."

Mayur Dikshit, Uttarkashi District Magistrate said, "All schools in the district to remain closed in Uttarkashi district on 18th October, in view of heavy rainfall warning."

Here is a list of updates:

- Badrinath Temple visitors are asked to stay safe and not venture out.

Also read Rains lash parts of Delhi NCR, IMD predicts thunderstorm

- Schools in Chamoli are to remain closed on Monday

- Forest area trekking and camping is barred from October 17 - 19

- Devotees have been requested to postpone their Char Dham Yatra