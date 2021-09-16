IMD issues red alert in UP as heavy rains lash state; schools, colleges shut for two days

The devastation continues in Uttar Pradesh due to heavy rains. Due to this, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued an order to keep all the schools and colleges in the state closed for two days i.e. on September 17 and 18. This information was shared on Thursday from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Since Thursday morning, several districts of UP are witnessing heavy rains. There were some districts where more than 100 mm of rain has been recorded. The torrential rains have waterlogged the roads in such a way that the roads are closed and people are finding it difficult to even get out of their homes.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), similar rains can be seen on Friday as well. In such a situation, problems are going to increase in the coming days. The rains on Thursday alone have killed more than a dozen people in the state.

16/09/2021: 13:45 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula) Karnal, Safidon, Jind, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 16, 2021

The IMD has warned of heavy rains in UP for the next two days. The department has issued a red alert in several districts incluiding Barabanki, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Ayodhya, Sultanpur Mathura, Sitapur, Sambhal, Moradabad, Shamli, Bulandshahr, Bijnor, Saharanpur, Amroha, Muzaffarnagar, Shahjahanpur, Baghpat, Hapur, Meerut, Etawah, Hamirpur, Ballia, Jalaun, Auraiya, Lalitpur. And a yellow alert has been issued for Farrukhabad district. Whereas, a red alert has been issued for rain in districts like Kanpur Nagar, Kannauj, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Fatehpur, Kanpur Dehat, Hardoi, Nao, Aligarh and Banda.

The comes as the weather agency issued an orange alert for Delhi, warning of heavy rainfall in the national capital on Thursday. An orange alert is issued as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disrupting normal life and also the power supply.

Delhi received late monsoons this year but still managed to reach the highest rainfall in 46 years. It has already recorded 1,146.4 mm of rainfall so far this monsoon season, the highest in 46 years and also the highest for the month of September in years.