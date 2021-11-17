IMD issues ‘red alert’ in Chennai, nearby districts as heavy rains continue in Tamil Nadu

Unending monsoons in the southern states of India are expected to continue for some more days, as a fresh weather forecast suggests that heavy to extremely heavy rainfalls will continue to lash Tamil Nadu and nearby states, urging the authorities to brace themselves.

A red alert has been issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in parts of Tamil Nadu once again, as heavy rains continue in the state day after day. In its latest weather forecast, IMD has issued an alert in the following districts- Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvalllur, and Chengalpattu.

It is predicted that heavy to extremely heavy rains will continue in these parts of Tamil Nadu till Thursday night, after it was witnessed that the low-pressure area was reaching the coast of the state, resulting in heavy precipitation.

Experts have said that rains could lash isolated areas in Chennai and adjoining districts, with about 20mm rainfall expected on Wednesday and Thursday in the areas. IMD has also predicted that the wind speed can range from 40kmph to 50kmph, ever touching 60kmph in some regions.

The low-pressure area with associated cyclonic circulation is over the Bay of Bengal and could reach the South Andhra Pradesh and North Tamil Nadu coast by November 18, the Meteorological Department predicted. The agency has also predicted light to moderate rainfall in Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Maharashtra, and Kerala over the course of the next three to four days.

Rains have been beating down mercilessly in parts of Tamil Nadu, especially Chennai, over the past few days. Chennai and adjoining districts now have an abundance of waterlogged streets and flooded localities, with many rescue operations being conducted throughout the state.

People have been displaced from their homes, and over 800 people are currently residing in relief camps in Chennai. Over 16 streets in the district were flooded and water had to be pumped out. As more rains are expected in Chennai, locals have been warned to stay in sheltered areas and traffic is being diverted.