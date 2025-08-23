IMD issues 'red alert' for Delhi, warns of heavy rainfall till..., check here

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), on Saturday, i.e., August 23, issued a red alert for Delhi, forecasting heavy rain showers accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms for three hours.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), on Saturday, i.e., August 23, issued a red alert for Delhi, forecasting heavy rain showers accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms for three hours. The weatherman has also predicted rainfall with gusty winds in areas including Civil Lines, Red Fort, Lajpat Nagar, Narela, Bawana, Alipur, and ITO on Saturday evening and Sunday.

The warning follows rainfall in several parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), which caused traffic congestion and waterlogging in multiple areas. According to IMD data, cited by news agency PTI, Safdarjung, the city’s main weather station, recorded 24.8 mm of rainfall until 5.30 pm. Furthermore, Lodhi Road and Palam received 27 mm and 16.5 mm, respectively.

The rainfall caused severe waterlogging in various areas, posing a challenge for commuters.

More showers predicted in national capital

The weather department has issued an alert for Delhi, forecasting moderate to heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms in the city on Sunday.

On Saturday, i.e., August 23, rain showers were recorded across several parts of the capital. “According to officials of the Public Works Department, their flood control room received at least 10 complaints on waterlogging during the day, and most of them were cleared within an hour,” PTI reported, citing officials.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 34.5 degrees Celsius, 0.3 degrees below the season's average, and the minimum temperature remained at 25.7 degrees Celsius.