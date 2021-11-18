IMD issues red alert for Chennai, adjoining districts as Tamil Nadu prepares for extremely heavy rains today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), issuing a 'red alert', has said that Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Ranipet are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall due to the low pressure around the coast today (November 18).

Weathermen said that rains could lash isolated areas in Chennai and adjoining districts and 20mm rainfall is expected on Wednesday and Thursday.

The low-pressure area with associated cyclonic circulation is over the Bay of Bengal and could reach the South Andhra Pradesh and North Tamil Nadu coast by November 18 (today).

Dr S Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of IMD-Chennai, told ANI, "Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Ranipet are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall as the low-pressure around the coast on Thursday. Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi districts may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall."

He further said, "Heavy rainfall expected in Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Salem, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Karur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Dindigul, Madurai, Theni, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi; remaining districts to expect the light to moderate rainfall."

Balachandran has also advised fishermen against going out into the sea. He said, "Fishermen are not advised to venture into the west-central and southwest Bay of Bengal, along the coast of north TN & south Andhra from November 18 onwards."

As many as 14 people have lost their lives in Tamil Nadu due to heavy rains, said Kumar Jayanth, Principal Secretary, Revenue Department on November 11. With the onset of northeastern rains a couple of weeks ago, Tamil Nadu witnessed heavy rains, causing flooding and waterlogging in several parts of the state.