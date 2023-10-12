Headlines

IMD issues 'orange alert' in these states; check list here

Sachin Tendulkar reacts after Rohit Sharma breaks his World Cup record ahead of IND-PAK clash

Meet actor who has worked in 400 films, not a single movie crossed Rs 100 crore, is still called a superstar

Batla House encounter: Delhi HC refuses to confirm Ariz Khan death penalty, upholds conviction

IMD issues 'orange alert' in these states; check list here

Rains battered several parts of Kerala on Thursday with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert in six out of the 14 districts of the state.

PTI

Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 05:25 PM IST

Rains battered several parts of Kerala on Thursday with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert in six out of the 14 districts of the state. The IMD issued a yellow alert for the districts of Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram.

It also issued a yellow alert in seven districts — Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki — for Friday.

A ‘yellow alert’ means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

The IMD also predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds at one or two places in the Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts of Kerala during the day.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also predicted rainfall for various North Western states also. From October 13 to 15, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are the states that are likely to get rain. 

