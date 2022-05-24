IMD issues orange alert in many districts of Uttar Pradesh; rains to continue in UP, Odisha, Himachal, Delhi

(Image Source: IANS)

Pre-monsoon rains have hit several parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh and the national capital Delhi. Due to the hot winds blowing for the past several days, people in these states have got some relief from the scorching heat.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted that the rains will continue for some more days in these states. Speaking of the eastern part of the country, IMD predicted that thunderstorms and lightning will continue mainly in northern Odisha and coastal districts. Heavy rain and strong winds can occur in many places.

Thunderstorm activity is expected to subside on May 25, but isolated rain will continue over Odisha coast. In the northern part of the country, IMD has predicted rainfall in all the districts of Himachal Pradesh. There has been light snowfall in Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur districts. Low intensity rains will continue with strong winds in some districts.

Heavy rains in many districts of Uttar Pradesh

On Monday night, there has been heavy rain in many districts of Uttar Pradesh. An extra-tropical weather system coming from northern Pakistan produced rain clouds. Due to this, parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh received rainfall on Monday.

According to the India Meteorological Department, there was light rain with thunder at many places in Uttarakhand. Most parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh have also received rainfall. IMD predicted that during the next five days, except western Rajasthan, there is no forecast of heatwave conditions anywhere else in the country.

In most of the districts of Uttar Pradesh including Ghaziabad, Noida, Aligarh, Bulandshahr, Mathura, Meerut and Lucknow, the weather has become pleasant due to drizzle or light rain. Apart from this, the Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of continuing rain in Uttar Pradesh till May 25.

According to the Weather Department, after May 26, the weather will start clearing and again gradually the heat will return. This change in weather has come due to the activity of Western Disturbance. It rained in many districts including Meerut, Aligarh, Mahoba, Bijnor and Sambhal on Monday morning, while most of the districts of UP remained cloudy with strong winds.

Due to this change of weather, there was relief from heat, but there was loss of life and property due to storm and rain. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert on May 24, expressing the possibility of rain in many districts of UP. According to the Meteorological Department, the onset of monsoon in the state will be around June 15.