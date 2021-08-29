IMD issues 'orange alert' in 9 districts in Kerala as heavy rainfall hits state

As Kerala continues to receive heavy rainfall, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared an orange alert in the state, especially in some districts.

According to the IMD department Kozhikode, Thrissur, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Malappuram, Palakkad, Wayanad, and Kannur districts of the state will receive heavy rains. Some districts even recorded 10 cm of rainfall.

A yellow alert has been issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta and Kasargod.

The IMD has also warned fishermen from going into the sea till August 30 as a precautionary measure. The IMD in a statement said that strong winds between 40-50 kmph are likely to blow over the Arabian sea and added that wind speed might touch 60 kmph.

Vaikom in Kottayam district recorded the highest rainfall in the state with 10 cm followed by Kakkayam in Kozhikode district and Vellarikundu in Kasargod district. Both the places recorded 8 cm of rainfall each.

The heavy rains have led to an overflow of water in rivers and canals in several districts of the state. Traffic was less on Sunday following the triple lockdown enforced in the state as part of the Covid-19 restrictions and hence the roadblocks were fewer but the government is preparing itself for what is to come.