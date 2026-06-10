IMD issues orange alert for Kerala as heavy rain likely till June 14

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kerala is predicted to witness heavy rainfall in the state till June 14. Along with this, strong winds with speeds of 40-60 kmph are also likely to hit the coastline.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted heavy rainfall in Kerala (which is now Keralam) till June 14 and issued an orange alert in three districts. The IMD also predicted moderate rainfall along with strong winds in several parts of the state where the Southwest monsoon is active. The two districts for which IMD issued an orange alert include Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur, where heavy rainfall is predicted.

Apart from this, heavy rain in several parts of Keralam is predicted from June 10 to 14. Earlier on Wednesday, the IMD issued an orange alert in Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts of the state for three hours starting at 10 am.

The weather agency has also forecast thunderstorms along with moderate rainfall and winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph in Ernakulam and Idukki, along with Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.

Meanwhile, several regions in the state witnessed heavy rain and strong winds on Tuesday, leading to waterlogging in many areas. The monsoon is expected to continue in the coming days; local authorities have urged people to stay alert and follow safety advisories.

When will monsoon reach north India?

People of North India, particularly in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and the Delhi NCR region, are eagerly waiting for the monsoon to arrive as the region is currently facing extreme heatwaves.

On June 9, the monsoon entered the northeastern part of India and is expected to touch the National Capital Region of Delhi somewhere between June 25 and 30. After Delhi NCR, it will enter Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the weather in the Delhi NCR region on June 11 is predicted to be a little cooler than Wednesday, as the area could witness thunderstorms and rain on Thursday evening.