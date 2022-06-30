IMD issues orange alert for Delhi-NCR amid heavy downpour, routes to avoid

(Image Source: IANS)

In a big relief to the Delhiites from scorching heat, heavy rains poured in parts of the Delhi-NCR region early today morning, bringing the temperature down to 29.2 degrees Celsius. Earlier, the India Meteorological Department's forecast said that the weather conditions are favourable for further advance of the monsoon in several parts of India.

It is raining heavily in Delhi's Dwarka, while it is cloudy in Ghaziabad and it can rain at any moment. Clouds can be seen in most parts of Delhi. Orange alert has been issued by the Meteorological Department for the national capital and its surrounding areas today. Rainfall with strong thunderstorms throughout the day has been predicted in many areas including Delhi.

Read | IMD weather alert: Heavy rainfall, thunderstorm warnings for today, check forecast for June 30

The national capital received rainfall in parts of south Delhi area like East of Kailash, Burari in northwest among others places, Shahdara, Patparganj in east Delhi and ITO crossing and India Gate in central Delhi. Heavy traffic was witnessed on Noida Bypass Flyover due to the morning showers.

Meanwhile, amid the forecast of the southwest monsoon's arrival today, the Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory for road commuters. "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi. Commuters are advised to plan their journey," it instructed.

"Kindly avoid Akbar Road, Janpath and Maulana Azad Road from 1015 hrs to 1045 hrs due to special traffic arrangements," the advisory also read.

Effect of rain on mountains

According to the latest forecast of the IMD, there will be heavy rain and strong winds on the mountains today, the effect of which will be seen on Delhi as well. It will rain all day in Delhi today, which will bring down the maximum temperature. Talking about Wednesday, there was a lot of humidity in Delhi during the day.

The Safdarganj observatory recorded a temperature of 40.9 degrees Celsius. At the same time, the maximum temperature was 40.4 degrees in Mungeshpur, 42.1 degrees in Najafgarh, 42.4 degrees in Ayannagar, 39.8 degrees in Lodhi Road, 41.6 degrees in Palam, 40.2 degrees in Ridge and 40.7 degree Celsius in Pitampura.

Orange alert for Delhi-NCR

Orange alert has been issued by the Meteorological Department not only for Delhi but also for the adjoining areas of Delhi on June 30. A warning has been issued by the IMD regarding heavy rains in places like Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Gurugam, Faridabad etc. According to the Meteorological Department, intermittent rain will continue throughout the day in Delhi-NCR on Thursday.

After two days the sky will be clear

According to the India Meteorological Department, after July 1, the weather in Delhi is expected to be clear once again on July 2 and July 3. However, it will be cloudy and with two days of rain, the weather will remain somewhat cool. After this, once again on July 4 and July 5 the IMD has predicted rainfall for Delhi.