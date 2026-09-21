IMD issues Orange Alert for 6 Kerala districts; heavy to very heavy rain expected

After Sunday's tragedy in Malappuram, where 5 tourists died in the Kottapuzha River flash flood and 1 woman is missing, IMD issued an orange alert for heavy rain in 6 Kerala districts on Monday.

Five people died due to a flash flood in the Kottapuzha River, Malappuram, Kerala, while visiting the TK Colony eco-tourism centre. One local woman is missing, prompting ongoing rescue efforts. The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for heavy rain in six districts following the incident.

How the flash flood happened

The incident near TK Colony on Sunday evening involved six individuals swept away by a suddenly swollen river due to heavy rainfall upstream. Two bodies were recovered the same night, while three more were found on Monday morning. All five deceased were tourists from Tirur, Edarikode, Karuvarakundu, Wandoor and Chettiyarammal.

One local resident, missing while washing clothes on the riverbank, is the focus of a joint search by NDRF, Fire and Rescue Services, and local residents. The operation was halted due to strong currents and poor visibility but resumed as the water levels receded, according to Revenue Minister A P Anilkumar, who is present at the scene.

Orange alert for 6 districts

Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, and Thrissur received an orange alert from IMD on Monday. In a 24-hour period, the department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall of 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm. Thunderstorms with surface winds up to 40 kmph are likely at isolated places. There is a yellow alert in place for the remaining eight districts. Palakkad, Kannur, and Kollam are expected to see light rain.

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Government on alert mode

The Chief Minister's Office has mandated hourly rain assessments, and the Disaster Management Commissioner held a meeting with collectors from Idukki and Kottayam to discuss SMS alerts and potential evacuations. A special Disaster Management Force team is active in Nilambur-Amarambalam, while residents in vulnerable areas are advised to remain vigilant and follow official guidance.