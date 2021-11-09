Headlines

IMD issues heavy rain alert for Chennai for next 4 days, warns about 'localised landslides'

The rains in Chennai are not expected to halt anytime soon, and landslides can be expected in certain areas, as per the forecast of IMD.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2021, 09:25 AM IST

Heavy rains and thunderstorms have been lashing Chennai for the last couple of days, and the city has come to a standstill due to the waterlogged streets and flooded localities. Authorities have issued warnings to the locals and people are currently being evacuated from their homes in Chennai.

Parts of Tamil Nadu received extremely heavy rainfall over the weekend, which is bound to continue for a few days. Video footage of waterlogged streets and localities, uprooted trees, and submerged cars surfaced from across Chennai, where people are currently being rescued through rubber boats.As per the most recent weather forecast, heavy rains are expected to continue in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu over the next four days. Similar weather conditions are also expected in the southern part of Andhra Pradesh, and authorities have been asked to take necessary measures.

The Indian Meteorological Department said that bad weather conditions will continue to prevail in parts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry for the next four days. Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea as low pressure is created by a cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal.Further, the IMD has launched a ‘red alert’ in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring areas, indicating heavy rains and storms for the next few days. The weather department has further said that localized landslides can occur, along with some minor damage to “kutcha” roads in the areas.

According to media reports, the Chennai Corporation has set up pumps in hundreds of different locations across the city to remove the water from the streets. Rescue operations are being conducted and food packets are being distributed to those affected by these rains.IMD has also issued a moderate to high threat of flash floods in some of the southern states in India, asking the authorities to take necessary steps for the same.Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing his concern for the matter, tweeted, “Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM, Thiru @mkstalin and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rainfall in parts of the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre in rescue and relief work. I pray for everyone’s well-being and safety.”

