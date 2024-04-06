India

IMD issues heatwave alert in several parts of India for next 2 days, check state-wise forecast here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heatwave alert in parts of the east and peninsular India for the next two days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heatwave alert in parts of the east and peninsular India for the next two days. According to the weather department, India is likely to see heatwave conditions this summer, especially during the months of April and June. As per IMD’s latest update, heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Tamil Nadu, Interior Karnataka, and Telangana on April 6 and 7. Furthermore, Odisha, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, and Rayalaseema are also likely to experience extreme heatwave conditions on April 6. Heat Wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of #TamilNadu, Interior #Karnataka and #Telangana on 06th & 7th April, 2024.#WeatherUpdate #HeatWaveAlert #Heatwave@moesgoi @ndmaindia @airnewsalerts @DDNewslive pic.twitter.com/R3a90HxpCa — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 6, 2024 Heat Wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of Gangetic #WestBengal, #Jharkhand, #Odisha, Coastal #AndhraPradesh & Yanam and #Rayalaseema on 06th April, 2024.#WeatherUpdate #HeatWaveAlert #Heatwave@moesgoi @ndmaindia @airnewsalerts @DDNewslive pic.twitter.com/GlNMpx1Aib — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 6, 2024 According to IMD, a ‘heatwave’ occurs when the maximum temperature in an area hits an intense 40 degrees Celsius or more. For hilly regions, a 30 degrees Celsius, or above, is identified as a 'heatwave'.

