Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This influencer failed as singer, earned Rs 150 per day, later became India's richest YouTuber, his net worth is...

IMD issues heatwave alert in several parts of India for next 2 days, check state-wise forecast here

'Will women sit back if...' CM Mamata accuses NIA officials of attacking villagers in Bengal

BJP President JP Nadda takes oath as Rajya Sabha member

MI vs DC, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This influencer failed as singer, earned Rs 150 per day, later became India's richest YouTuber, his net worth is...

From sniper shooting to lifting rocks, Pakistan cricketers go through military-style training ahead of T20 WC

'Gamechanger': Yuvraj Singh roots for this star player for T20 World Cup 2024, it's not Gill, Jaiswal, Pant

8 most colorful insects on Earth

10 foods to increase good cholesterol levels naturally 

Bowlers to dismiss Virat Kohli most times in IPL

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

Another Jolt To Congress! Gourav Vallabh Joins BJP, Hours After Quitting Congress | LS Polls 2024

BJP MP Hema Malini Reacts To Randeep Surjewala's 'Lick' Comment: 'They Target Me Because...'

Shocking! Paramilitary Jawan Dies After Shooting Himself At A Metro Station In Delhi | Delhi Metro

This influencer failed as singer, earned Rs 150 per day, later became India's richest YouTuber, his net worth is...

Makers of Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 announce release window with new poster, excited fans ask, 'what's the date?'

This film revived Rajesh Khanna's career, forced senior citizens to change their wills, caused controversy when...

HomeIndia

India

IMD issues heatwave alert in several parts of India for next 2 days, check state-wise forecast here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heatwave alert in parts of the east and peninsular India for the next two days.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Apr 06, 2024, 07:17 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heatwave alert in parts of the east and peninsular India for the next two days. 

According to the weather department, India is likely to see heatwave conditions this summer, especially during the months of April and June.

As per IMD’s latest update, heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Tamil Nadu, Interior Karnataka, and Telangana on April 6 and 7. Furthermore, Odisha, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, and Rayalaseema are also likely to experience extreme heatwave conditions on April 6.

According to IMD, a ‘heatwave’ occurs when the maximum temperature in an area hits an intense 40 degrees Celsius or more. For hilly regions, a 30 degrees Celsius, or above, is identified as a 'heatwave'.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Salman, Aamir’s heroine, who became star with debut film, left acting after 20 consecutive flops, she’s now…

This film's heroine took board exams during shoot, it saw 11 year-delay, she was already big Bollywood star by release

Blinkit to now deliver Sony PlayStation 5 at doorstep within minutes, price starts at Rs…

'Pakistan mein ghus kar...': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's stern warning to terrorists

Meet actress, once one of India's top TV stars, left acting to become entrepreneur, now worth over Rs 25 crore, owns...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement