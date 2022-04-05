IMD issues heatwave alert in many cities across north India, know how much temperature will rise

North India, including Uttar Pradesh is in the grip of severe heatwave these days. On Monday, mercury crossed 41 degrees. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is no hope of relief from the heat in the coming days. IMD has also issued a heat wave alert.

If we talk about the forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), then in the next 6 days the heatwave will be fierce. The maximum temperature is likely to cross 43 degrees. According to the Weather Department, hot winds are blowing from the north-west, due to which the temperature is rising continuously.

Hot winds from Pakistan and Rajasthan are reaching Uttar Pradesh. This is the reason that heat wave has started in all the cities of UP including capital Lucknow in April itself. The heat will increase further in the coming week. According to IMD, by April 8, the temperature will reach 42 degrees. On April 9 and 10, the heat will become fierce and will cross 43 degrees Celsius mark.

41 degrees in Lucknow

On Monday, Lucknow experienced extreme heat wave conditions. The maximum temperature was recorded at 41 degree Celsius while the minimum temperature was also close to 19 degree Celsius. The heat was at its peak since morning, the mercury reached 27 degrees at 9 am in the morning. At 3 pm, the Taj mercury was recorded at 41 degrees, which was five degrees above normal.

Advice of doctors

In view of the situation like extreme heat and heat wave, doctors have also advised to avoid leaving the houses in the afternoon time when sun rays is at its peak. If it is very necessary, go out after drinking water and covering yourself well.

Eat seasonal fruits like cucumber, watermelon, muskmelon in good quantity.