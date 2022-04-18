IMD issues hailstorm alert in THESE states till April 21

File photo

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) Monday predicted that several Indian states will face thunderstorms and lightning along with strong winds and hailstorms from 18 to 21 April.

The weather agency said isolated thunderstorm/lightning/squall and hailstorm is likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on April 18 and April 19.

A similar weather condition is also likely over Jammu and Kashmir on April 19 and over Uttarakhand on April 20 and April 21.

IMD also underlined the impact of the extreme weather condition and suggested a list of certain precautionary measures for people in order to stay safe during this period and prevent any human tragedy.

READ | Thief dances after robbing a hardware shop in UP’s Chandauli, video goes viral

It also predicted widespread rainfall accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh during the next 5 days and over Uttarakhand during April 20 and April 22.

Light rainfall is also very likely over Punjab during the next 5 days, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi from April 19 to April 22.

The weather agency said scattered rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning or gusty winds will also very likely prevail over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during the next 5 days.

READ | Second Global Covid-19 Summit to be held virtually on May 12