IMD issues fresh alerts as extremely severe cyclonic storm 'MAHA' approaches

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued fresh weather updates for November 6 and 7, for Gujarat, Maharashtra, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli in the light of the extremely severe cyclonic storm, MAHA.

Fishermen have been asked to observe total suspension of fishing operations till November 6.

A fresh western disturbance is very likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region from November 5th night onwards. The interaction between cyclonic storm 'MAHA' and mid-latitude westerly trough associated with above western disturbance likely to affect plains of northwest India and Central India from November 6 onwards.

Light to moderate rainfall may occur at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places including Junagarh, Gir Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Surat, Bharuch, Anand, Ahmedabad, Botad, Porbandar, Rajkot while very heavy rainfall is predicted in Bhavnagar, Surat, Bharuch, Anand, Ahmedabad, Botad, Vadodara on November 7, 2019.

In Maharashtra, light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy falls very likely to over north-central Maharashtra and north Konkan and northernmost districts of central Maharashtra on November 7.

The wind speed may get up to to 60 kmph and is likely to commence over the northeast Arabian Sea along and off Gujarat coast from November 6 onwards.

Sea condition will be rough to very rough along and off Gujarat coast from November 6 morning and becoming high from the evening along the Gujarat coast. While sea condition along the Maharashtra coast will also be rough to very rough on November 6.