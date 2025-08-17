IMD issues flash floods alert in Mumbai, Goa, Konkan due to heavy rains; orange alert in Thane, Palghar until...

IMD issues flash floods alert in Mumbai, Goa, Konkan due to heavy rains for next 24 hours. In its latest report, IMD also issues warning for heavy rainfall in Goa, Gujarat and Maharashtra until...

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a flash flood alert for Sunday in several areas, triggered by heavy rainfall. IMD said in an official release, 'Moderate to High flash flood risk likely over few watersheds & neighbourhoods of the following Met Sub-divisions during next 24 hours. Konkan & Goa - North Goa, South Goa, Mumbai City, Palghar, Raigarh, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Suburban Mumbai districts.'

Mumbai Rains

IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai on Sunday, August 17. While, the neighbouring districts of Thane and Palghar are under an orange alert until at least August 19. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted in Mumbai city and suburbs with occasional gusty winds up to 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph.

Heavy rainfall lashed Mumbai, with the city receiving 92.81 mm of rainfall from 8:00 AM on August 16 to 8:00 AM on August 17, as per reports. Mumbai rains have caused waterlogging, flooding and landslide in several areas. More than 350 flights were diverted amid unfavourable weather conditions in Mumbai.

IMD alerts other states

IMD in its latest report issued warning for heavy rainfall in Goa, Gujarat and Maharashtra. They said, 'Extremely heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Konkan & Goa; Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during 17th -19th; Gujarat Region on 16th, during 18th-20th; Saurashtra on 19th & 20th August.'

